Thai Court Hands Out Death Sentences to Two Uyghur Men for 2015 Bangkok Blast

A Thai court has handed out death sentences to two ethnic Uyghur men from the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang for a 2015 bombing in the centre of Bangkok that killed 20 people. The explosion occurred at the Erawan Shrine in the centre of Bangkok, an area popular with foreign tourists. The case has taken more than 10 years to reach trial, with prosecutors collecting evidence from hundreds of witnesses and struggling to find an appropriate interpreter for the suspects.

South Bangkok Criminal Court ahead of a Thai criminal court’s verdict on the trial of Yusufu Mieraili and Bilal Mohammed, also known as Adem Karadag, who were charged over the August 17, 2015, Bangkok blast that killed 20 people, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 11, 2026.

REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani. BANGKOK, June 11 (Reuters) - A Thai court handed out death sentences on Thursday to two ethnic Uyghur men from the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang for a 2015 bombing in the centre of Bangkok that killed 20 people, according to a court statement.

The explosion occurred at the Erawan Shrine in the centre of Bangkok, an area popular with foreign tourists. As well as the 20 people killed, another 120 were injured. Five of the dead were from mainland China and two from Hong Kong.

‘The actions of both defendants constitute multiple separate offenses,’ the court statement said, adding that the sentence included punishment for the charge of premeditated murder, which resulted in the death penalty. Both of the accused will appeal the sentence within a month, a lawyer for one of the men, Choochat Kanpai, told reporters.

No group claimed responsibility for the bombing, but security experts say it was an act of retaliation against the forced deportation of more than 100 Uyghurs from Thailand in the previous month. Uyghurs, who are mostly Muslim, say they flee China’s northwestern Xinjiang region due to persecution. Beijing rejects the claims. China has faced criticism for the perceived tough restrictions it has imposed on religious and cultural freedoms in Xinjiang, where the majority of Uyghurs live.

The case has taken more than 10 years to reach trial, with prosecutors collecting evidence from hundred of witnesses. They also struggled to find an appropriate interpreter for the suspects. Last year, Thailand deported another 40 Uyghurs back to China, defying calls from United Nations human rights experts who said they would be at risk of torture, ill-treatment and ‘irreparable harm’ if returned.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Additional reporting by Napat Wesshasartar and Chalinee Thirasupa; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by David Stanway)





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thai Court Death Sentences Ethnic Uyghur Men Northwestern Chinese Region Of Xinjiang Bangkok Blast Erawan Shrine Foreign Tourists Forced Deportation Persecution Religious And Cultural Freedoms Xinjiang Uyghurs Forced Deportation Persecution Religious And Cultural Freedoms Xinjiang Uyghurs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Platini ha denunciato Infantino per diffamazione e traffico di influenze a 3 giorni dal Mondiale: 'Persecuzione dolosa'Platini passa all'attacco: denuncia penale e civile contro Infantino e la Fifa per le accuse di corruzione del 2015

Read more »

L’affare da 2 miliardi in commissioni degli agenti: a pagare di più i soliti procuratori sono i clubLa cifra riguarda le spese tra il 2015 e il 2025. Un sistema di relazioni, che conviene a pochi senza produrre risultati sul campo

Read more »

Death of Japan's Kono Statement founderThe article describes the death of Yohei Kono, a Japanese politician and the creator of the Kono Statement, an apology issued by Japan's government in 1993 for women forced to work in military brothels during World War Two. Kono was a staunch opponent of efforts by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to revise Japan's pacifist constitution and push for a more muscular military force, but was also known for his diplomatic efforts and efforts to build trust with neighboring countries, including South Korea, despite historical issues between the two countries. Kono was the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party from 1993 to 1995 and served as chief cabinet secretary in 1995, when Socialist Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama issued a heartfelt apology for wartime damage and suffering inflicted by Japan, but this apology was rejected by some conservative politicians. Kono was praised for his efforts to prevent the forgetting of Japan's wartime experiences and for his stance in favor of dialogue and understanding in diplomacy. In 2015, he expressed his fear that Japan was at risk of repeating its past mistakes. The article also mentions Kono's son, Taro, who donated part of his liver to him in 2002 when he was diagnosed with hepatitis and nearly died. The article was written by Reuters reporters, including Kiyoshi Takenaka and Elaine Lies, and was edited by Christopher Cushing and Olivier Holmey

Read more »

Lima si aggiudica il primo posto tra le città gastronomiche di Time OutLa città peruviana conquista la vetta della classifica grazie alle sue specialità a base di pesce e alla sua accessibilità economica. Bangkok e Città del Messico seguono a ruota, mentre Londra e Barcellona completano la top five. New York si posiziona al 15° posto.

Read more »