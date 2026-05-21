Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha's Health Worsens as Irregular Heart Rate Puts Her In Intensive Care, Palace Statement

The medical conditions of Princess Bajrakitiyabha have worsened as a result of multiple infections in several organs. The 47-year-old Princess has been in a coma since collapsing from a heart condition in hospital in December 2022. After years of treatment, doctors discovered a stomach infection causing inflammation in her intestines, leading to irregular heart rate and decline in health.

Bangkok, 21 maggio (Reuters) - Le condizioni di salute della principessa thailandese Bajrakitiyabha, eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, sono peggiorate a causa di infezioni multiple in diversi organi, con i medici che non sono riusciti a contenere la sua frequenza cardiaca irregolare.

Dopo anni di cure, i medici hanno scoperto un’infezione allo stomaco che ha provocato un’infiammazione all’intestino, causando un abbassamento della pressione sanguigna e l’irregolarità del battito cardiaco. La principessa, 47enne, è stata portata in ospedale nel dicembre 2022 dopo un collasso dovuto a un problema cardiaco e ad altre infezioni. La sua salute continua a peggiorare, ma i medici continueranno a monitorare da vicino le sue condizioni e a fornire ulteriori cure.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Panarat Thepgunpanat e Pasit Kongkunakornkul,Editing by David Stanway





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Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha Medical Conditions Infections Heart Condition Collapsing Coma Treatment Doctors Inflammation Intestines Decline In Health Irregular Heart Rate

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