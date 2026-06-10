Thailand's farm debt crisis deepens as farmers struggle with rising costs and Prime Minister faces political risk

This news article discusses the growing political risk for Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as farmers struggle with rising costs of fuel and fertilizer due to the Iran war, leading to a deepening farm debt crisis. The article also highlights the challenges faced by Thai farmers in the context of the cost-of-living crisis, with nearly 78% of respondents calling for urgent action on rising living costs. The government has introduced support measures and launched a consumer subsidy program, but the impact on farmers' expenses has been limited. The article also discusses the debt burden faced by many farmers, with over half of the 3.73 million farm borrowers at the state-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives ensnared in a 'debt trap' unlikely to be escaped before retirement.

This news article, translated from the original English version using DeepL, discusses the growing political risk for Thailand 's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as farmers struggle with rising costs of fuel and fertilizer due to the Iran war, leading to a deepening farm debt crisis .

The discontent of farmers like Chaon Taiupok, a rice farmer, reflects the broader pressures on Thailand's economy, which has been struggling with low growth and a reliance on tourism and domestic demand. The article also highlights the challenges faced by Thai farmers in the context of the cost-of-living crisis, with nearly 78% of respondents calling for urgent action on rising living costs.

The government has introduced support measures and launched a consumer subsidy program, but the impact on farmers' expenses has been limited. The article also discusses the debt burden faced by many farmers, with over half of the 3.73 million farm borrowers at the state-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives ensnared in a 'debt trap' unlikely to be escaped before retirement.

The article concludes with the frustration of farmers like Phayong Saengthong, who owes more than 1 million baht to lenders and faces the rising costs of fertilizer and fuel, compounded by weak rice prices





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Thailand Iran War Farm Debt Crisis Cost-Of-Living Crisis Farmers Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul Support Measures Consumer Subsidy Program Debt Burden Farmers' Expenses Debt Trap

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