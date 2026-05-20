The Mysterious Vatican Intelligence Service: A Shadow World of Espionage and Controversy

This news text explores the existence of a secretive and enigmatic intelligence service located within the Vatican walls, known only as the 'Vatican Service' or 'The Alliance'. Despite its ancient and effective reputation, the service remains shrouded in mystery and controversy, with the Vatican and its supporters denying its existence, while others claim to have direct knowledge of its operations.

Al riparo delle Mura Leonine , a pochi passi dal colonnato del Bernini , in Città del Vaticano, si trovano - secondo chi studia questi temi - gli uffici di una delle organizzazioni di intelligence più antiche e più misteriose del mondo.

Nessuna targa. Nessun logo. La Santa Sede non ne ha mai riconosciuta ufficialmente l'esistenza, e il servizio non compare nell'Annuario Pontificio né in alcun organigramma della Curia. Eppure, secondo quanto riportato da diverse fonti giornalistiche e saggistiche, il cacciatore di nazisti Simon Wiesenthal avrebbe definito quello vaticano 'il migliore e più efficace servizio di spionaggio' che avesse mai conosciuto.

Di sicuro c'è che non esiste un nome ufficiale, chi lo chiama la Santa Alleanza, chi l'Entità. E chi invece ritiene che un servizio di intelligence strutturato e facente capo al papa semplicemente non esista. Come stanno le cose? Dossier ha provato ad approfondire e a seguire alcune tracce.

Il monito di Leone XIV Partiamo da un fatto accaduto di recente. Il 12 dicembre 2025 decine di dirigenti e funzionari dei servizi segreti italiani hanno varcato i cancelli del Vaticano per essere ricevuti in udienza da Papa Leone XIV... Si è verificato un errore: prova ad aggiornare il tuo browser





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Vatican Service Intelligence Service Espionage Shadow World Controversy Simon Wiesenthal Pope Leo XIV Services Secrets Annuario Pontificio Curia Bernini Mura Leonine Città Del Vaticano Cancelloni Colonnato Targa Logo Santa Sede Santa Alleanza Entità Monito Di Leone XIV Si È Verificato Un Errore: Prova Ad Aggiornare

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