The Unprecedented Challenges and Triumphs of Palestinian Filmmakers

In the face of unprecedented challenges, Palestinian filmmakers have produced groundbreaking films that defy conventional narratives and challenge stereotypes. Despite the lack of national funding, few technical resources, and the material constraints imposed by Israeli occupation, these filmmakers have created works that are both difficult to make and difficult to watch. The article highlights the stories of six prominent Palestinian filmmakers, including Annemarie Jacir, Cherien Dabis, Lina Soualem, Farah Nabulsi, Kaouther Ben Hania, and Hiam Abbass, who have faced numerous obstacles in their pursuit of cinematic freedom. Despite these challenges, their films have found a wide audience, thanks in part to the solidarity of the international film community and the support of prominent actors like Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo. The article also explores the role of women in Palestinian cinema, which has historically been underrepresented but has seen a surge in recent years, with more than half of all films produced in Palestine being directed by women. The article concludes with the story of the Badie brothers, who have produced and distributed films that challenge the dominant narratives of Hollywood and provide a much-needed alternative perspective on Palestinian life.

Le registe Annemarie Jacir , Cherien Dabis , Lina Soualem , Farah Nabulsi e Kaouther Ben Hania , per citare solo le più note, hanno prodotto negli ultimi due anni dei film quasi impossibili, per le condizioni in cui sono stati realizzati e poi fatti circolare.

"Date le circostanze l'esistenza del cinema palestinese è in sé notevole", notava Hamid Naficy una ventina d'anni fa in: senza finanziamento nazionale, pochi tecnici e tutti i limiti materiali legati all'occupazione israeliana. Negli ultimi due anni, questi ostacoli sono decuplicati. La prima barriera è di ordine prettamente logistico: "Non volevo che il mio film diventasse un rifugiato come me", dicerisale alla grande rivolta araba e quindi agli scioperi palestinesi contro la violenza coloniale britannica nel 1936, ben prima della Nakba.

Per ambientarlo ha ricostruito un villaggio abbandonato vicino a Ramallah: ha fatto ripiantare i campi di cotone e di tabacco dell'epoca, ha anche ricostruito la fucina del villaggio. Le riprese dovevano cominciare il 17 ottobre 2023, ma non ha più potuto accedere al villaggio ricostruito per via dei posti di blocco. Per poi dover girare a Cipro e in Giordania e licenziare, con il cuore infranto, gli operatori palestinesi a cui era impedito viaggiare.

"La storia del film è ambientata in una dura realtà, che è la stessa realtà in cui stai girando, quella che si svolge intorno a te in tempo reale. È stato il momentodella mia vita". Il film inizia con dei coloni israeliani che bruciano il campo di ulivi di Burin, vicino a Nablus. Un incendio provocato da coloni c'è stato anche durante il film.

La realtà in cui la produzione ha lavorato ha superato spesso la finzione in un terribile gioco di specchi. In tutti i film di queste registe, le donne sono in ricerca di emancipazione sociale o anticoloniale, spesso in parallelo, come una delle protagoniste di, la scrittrice Khulud, che si veste da uomo e fa la giornalista; o come la nonna contadina interpretata da Hiam Abbass, che preferisce morire piuttosto che lasciare casa agli inglesi.

Abbass è originaria del villaggio di Deir Hanna, vicino a Tiberiade, che si trova in Israele. È famosa a livello internazionale per il suo ruolo nella serie tvSe tutti film i citati mettono in discussione le basi del patriarcato, portano allo stesso tempo uno sguardo sugli uomini palestinesi interno alla cultura locale. Cherien Dabis racconta tre generazioni di uomini: nonni affettuosi, padri dolcissimi e all'apparenza anche deboli, amanti generosi.

Uomini che prendono le armi, ma anche uomini non violenti, complessi, certamente agli antipodi delle rappresentazioni imposte da più parti, in cui la rappresentazione degli uomini palestinesi ha poco spazio per ruoli diversi da quello del terrorista o della vittima. Infine, questi film sono tutti corali. Lina Soualem racconta l'emancipazione e il percorso di sua madre Hiam Abbass da Tiberiade a Hollywood insieme a sua nonna e alle sue zie.

È centrata sull'intera squadra della Mezzaluna rossa palestinese che ha provato a salvare la bambina di cinque anni colpita da 335 pallottole. È un film-epopea che rifiuta l'eroe unico e si sviluppa intorno a una moltitudine di personaggi: dalla borghesia urbana palestinese – in tarbush ottomano – ai contadini in kefiah, come in India o in Israele. La diffusione di questi film è stata possibile anche grazie a un'ondata di solidarietà del cinema internazionale.

Attori come Javier Bardem o Mark Ruffalo si sono fatti produttori esecutivi per sostenere, due attori britannici famosi nel mondo come Jeremy Irons e Liam Cunningham recitano e impersonano il tradimento e la violenza coloniale inglese. La casa di produzione Watermelon Productions lanciata nel 2024 ha permesso a tutti i film citati di trovare il più largo pubblico possibile. I due fratelli palestinesi Ali e Hamza Badie hanno prodotto e distribuito i film che nessuno osava produrre.

Il loro slogan è "From the river to the screen, Palestine will be seen" (dal fiume allo schermo, la Palestina di si farà vedere); una narrazione alternativa alle rappresentazioni di Hollywood ha trovato i suoi produttori, nella diaspora palestinese in America





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Palestinian Cinema Annemarie Jacir Cherien Dabis Lina Soualem Farah Nabulsi Kaouther Ben Hania Hiam Abbass Palestinian Filmmakers Palestinian Women In Cinema Palestinian Solidarity Palestinian Occupation Palestinian Cinema Challenges Palestinian Cinema Triumphs

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