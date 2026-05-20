The World Is Not Yet a Chinese Century, But Global Crises Shift to Beijing

The recent encounter between Trump and Putin in the Great Hall of the People conveys that the world is no longer a unipolar order but increasingly grappling with global crises emanating from China. Through four key aspects of China’s growing influence, the sequence of Trump-Putin can help unravel.

LA SCENA DI TRUMP E PUTIN CHE, A POCHI GIORNI DI DISTANZA, TRASCORRANO LA GRANDE SALA DEL POPOLO TELLICA CHE IL MUNDO NON È ANCORA STATO CONOSCIUTO DA CINÒ, MA SEMPRE PIÙ CRISI GLOBALI PASSANO MAISTRAMENTE DA PECHINO.

LA SEQUENZA TRUMP-PUTIN PUÒ ESSERE LEGATA TRADIMENTALMENTE AI QUATTRO ASPETTI PRINCIPALI: LA GEOPOLITICA DEL PROTOCOLLO CINESE; IL NUOVO EQUILIBRIO TRA PECHINO, USA E RUSSIA; LE VULNERABILITÀ STRATEGICHE DELLA CINA; LA TRANSIZIONE VERSO UN ORDINE INTERNAZIONALE SENZA UN EGEMONE STABILE





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China Trump Putin Geopolitics Cina-Russia-USA Strategic Vulnerabilities US-China Trade Relations Globally

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