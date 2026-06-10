Three Indian seafarers missing after suspected US missile attack on tanker, 21 rescued

Three Indian seafarers are still missing after suspected US missile attack on tanker, 21 rescued

NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - Three Indian seafarers are still missing after 21 other Indian mariners were rescued following an attack on their tanker off the coast of Oman , India's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. Three Indian mariners are still missing after a suspected US missile attack on their tanker in the Gulf of Oman, officials have said. India protested the incident, saying the US must respect international law. The incident occurred on Monday.

The tanker, carrying fuel from Iran to India, was hit by three missiles. The Indian authorities have managed to rescue 21 marittimi indiani but three of their comrades remain missing. The foreign ministry statement condemned the attack and said their embassy was monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities in the rescue operation. The three missing are still at sea.

The US military has said it was conducting routine military operations at the time of the attack. Reuter





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