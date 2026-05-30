Three Latvian climbers fell to their deaths on Mount McKinley while another member of the team survived and was rescued, according to a climbing organization from their home country. The victim's names were not released as per National Park Service policy; however, the Latvian Mountaineering Association named the three deceased climbers as Inese Puceka, Vija Olte, and Renars Kunigs-Salaks. The passage mentions that the mountain, well known as Denali in the local area and the first mountain officially named in honor of William McKinley, is now incompletely rerouted by the Trump administration as McKinley's peak once again.

Last year, the Trump administration reinstated McKinley as the mountain's official name, last year, the Denali National Park and Preserve, the attraction well known to locals and Alaska Natives as Denali in honor of William McKinley, the 25th U.S president, who was assassinated in 1901.

President Barack Obama in 2015 officially renamed the peak Denali, noting that McKinley had never visited the mountain and lacked any significant historical connection to the mountain or Alaska. Its centerpiece of the surrounding park, Mount McKinley is well known to locals and Alaska Natives as Denali, meaning





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