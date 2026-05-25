Today.it News Update - Monday, 25 May 2026

Here's the update on important news topics from Today.it. Topics include: the loss of contact with activists from the Global Sumud Convoy, the agreement between Iran and the United States, violence against activists during a sea voyage, the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, events leading up to the 38th America's Cup and more. Also included is an update on the tragic incident involving a child being crushed by a tractor and the government of the Maldives aiming to introduce new regulations regarding scuba diving. All news in full for maximum 2500 characters.

Buongiorno dalla redazione di Today.it. Ecco Start, le notizie da sapere per iniziare la giornata: oggi è lunedì 25 maggio 2026... La portavoce Maria Elena Delia ha reso noto di avere perso i contatti con una decina di attivisti della Global Sumud Convoy, la carovana umanitaria che intende raggiungere Gaza attraverso l'Egitto.

Ci sono anche due italiani: Domenico Centrone, di Molfetta (Bari), e la piemontese Dina Alberizia. Del gruppo si sono perse le tracce dopo l'ingresso nella Libia est. Secondo i rappresentanti di Flotilla non si esclude che gli attivisti possano essere stati arrestati. Sono in corso verifiche da parte dell'Unità di crisi della Farnesina.

Intanto per le violenze subite dagli attivisti della spedizione in mare dopo essere stati fermati da Israele, l'Idf si smarca e respinge le accuse di abusi da parte dei soldati... Lo Stretto di Hormuz resta chiuso. La tanto attesa firma dell'accordo fra Iran e Stati Uniti è slittata...

Ci sono stati scontri tra tifosi in strada prima del match e un ultrà di 45 anni della Juve è rimasto ferito alla testa, è stato portato in ospedale in codice rosso, sottoposto a un intervento ed è in prognosi riservata. Anche quattro poliziotti sono rimasti feriti durante i tafferugli. Appena la notizia si è diffusa, ci sono state tensioni anche allo stadio e gli ultrà della Juve chiedevano di non giocare. Il match è iniziato con un'ora di ritardo...

Il governo delle Maldive intanto mira a introdurre una nuova legge sulle immersioni tecniche dopo il tragico incidente degli italiani. Bracco, Moratti, Rancilio, Bonomi, Falck, Berlusconi e tanti altri. Addio alle 'fabbriche': dai laboratoire tech ai milioni nell'AI e un business insospettabile ancora fiorente... Il terzo procedimento giudiziario a carico di Felice Maniero, l'ex boss della Mala del Brenta, è stato sospeso davanti al tribunale di Brescia.

Anche se il rischio globale resta basso secondo l'Organizzazione mondiale della sanità, epidemiologi e clinici invitano a non sottovalutare l'epidemia in atto... Un bambino di tre anni è morto dopo essere rimasto schiacciato dal trattore guidato dal padre nelle campagne di Nurri, nel sud Sardegna. La madre del bambino ha accusato un malore e è stata portata al pronto soccorso..





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