Trump administration considering appointing an Ebola czar

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed a House of Representatives committee that the Trump administration is evaluating the possibility of appointing a single official to effectively manage the U.S. response to the Ebola outbreak in Africa. This move would be in response to the urgency and complexity of dealing with the outbreak, which has shown signs of recovery but is still ongoing in multiple countries and has claimed the lives of several healthcare workers. The task force will focus on coordinating the treatment and managing the resources of those affected, and the interagency committee will review the daily developments. Given the gravity of the situation, the administration sees the need to appoint a high-ranking official capable of orchestrating a unified effort across all relevant agencies to ensure an effective and efficient response to the Ebola outbreak

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a House of Representatives committee on Tuesday that the Trump administration is considering appointing a single official to coordinate its response to the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

'I don't want to use the term 'Ebola czar', but (it would be) someone with the qualifications to sort of serve full time in the coordination of the interagency,' Rubio said, adding 'a couple of people' were being considered for the role. 'In the interim, the interagency has a daily meeting on this, and we at the State Department have a task force 24/7 on it.





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