Trump defends Japanese PM Takaichi in US-China summit clash

U.S. President Donald Trump defended Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi when Chinese President Xi Jinping criticised her in the Sino-U.S. summit this month, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Sunday, citing unidentified government sources. Japan's ties with China have deteriorated since Takaichi suggested last November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump defended Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi when Chinese President Xi Jinping criticised her in the Sino-U.S. summit this month, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily said on Sunday, citing unidentified government sources.

Japan's ties with China have deteriorated since Takaichi suggested last November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan, the democratically governed island China claims as its own, could trigger a military response from Tokyo. At the Beijing summit, Xi stated that Takaichi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te pose a threat to regional peace and urged Trump not to support them, the Yomiuri reported.

In response, Trump expressed his view that Takaichi is not the kind of leader who deserves criticism, the paper said. No one was immediately available for comment at the Japanese prime minister's office, foreign ministry or the U.S. embassy in Tokyo outside regular business hours. Trump had a phone call with Takaichi hours after ending his two-day visit to China. The two leaders reaffirmed an 'ironclad' bilateral alliance in that phone talk, Takaichi has said.

Tokyo, 24 maggio (Reuters) - Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha difeso il primo ministro giapponese Sanae Takaichi quando il presidente cinese Xi Jinping l’ha criticata durante il vertice sino-statunitense di questo mese, ha detto domenica il quotidiano giapponese Yomiuri Shimbun, citando fonti governative non identificate. I legami del Giappone con la Cina si sono deteriorati da quando, lo scorso novembre, Takaichi ha suggerito che un ipotetico attacco cinese a Taiwan, l’isola governata democraticamente che la Cina rivendica come propria, potrebbe scatenare una risposta militare da parte di Tokyo.

Al vertice di Pechino, Xi ha dichiarato che Takaichi e il presidente taiwanese Lai Ching-te rappresentano una minaccia per la pace regionale e ha invitato Trump a non sostenerli, ha riferito lo Yomiuri. In risposta, Trump ha espresso la sua opinione che Takaichi non è il tipo di leader che merita critiche, secondo il giornale.

Nessuno è stato immediatamente disponibile per un commento presso l'ufficio del primo ministro giapponese, il ministero degli Esteri o l'ambasciata statunitense a Tokyo al di fuori del normale orario di lavoro. Trump ha avuto una telefonata con Takaichi poche ore dopo aver concluso la sua visita di due giorni in Cina. I due leaders hanno riaffermato un'alleanza bilaterale 'di ferro' in quella telefonata, ha detto Takaichi





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Japanese PM Takaichi Xi Jinping US-China Summit Japan-China Ties Taiwan Hypothetical Chinese Attack On Taiwan Regional Peace Defended Takaichi Chinese President Lai Ching-Te

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump would speak with Taiwan's president, China reacts with alarmThe text highlights the unprecedented move of U.S. President Donald Trump in planning to speak with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, which could have significant implications for U.S. relations with China and the possibility of increased military exercises by China around Taiwan.

Read more »

U.S.-Taiwan Talks Pause as President Trump Agrees to Talk with Taiwan's PresidentThe U.S. and Taiwan have not yet made concrete plans for talks between their presidents despite U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion he might speak soon with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te about the island's defenses. In the days since Trump's initial comments about the call sparked surprise among officials, a call between the two leaders remains uncertain, as Beijing has warned Washington that such a call could damage their ties and unwind progress between the countries at the state visit. Any decision by Trump to withhold arms would mark a stark shift in his approach, with Republican and Democratic U.S. lawmakers urging the Trump administration to continue weapons sales.

Read more »

Japan's Trade Minister for China Talks, No Details DisclosedJapanese Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa had a brief conversation with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao before a dinner during the APEC ministerial meetings without disclosing details.

Read more »

Trump balla la 'Trump Dance' sulle note di Ymca a un evento politico a New York(Agenzia Vista) New York, 22 maggio 2026 Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha tenuto un intervento durante il suo rally a Suffern, New York. Al termine del suo discorso Trump ha ballato...

Read more »