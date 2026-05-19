Trump Says U.S. May Need to Hit Iran Again Amid Escalating Tensions

President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. may need to hit Iran again after being only an hour away from ordering a strike. Trump also mentioned that Iran’s leaders are begging to make a deal, but a new U.S. attack would happen in the coming days if a deal is not reached.

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States may need to hit Iran again and he was only an hour away from deciding on a strike before he postponed the attack.

Trump also mentioned that Iran’s leaders are begging to make a deal, but a new U.S. attack would happen in the coming days if a deal is not reached. According to him, 'we can’t let them have a new nuclear weapon.

' This statement comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated in recent months, with the U.S. imposing sanctions on Iran and the Islamic Republic responding by launching rocket attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq





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