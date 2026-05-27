Trump unconcerned over political fallout of Iran conflict, dismisses midterm elections' impact, discusses end of war with Iran

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that he was not worried about the political repercussions and that the leaders of Iran had made a mistake believing that the November congressional elections would force him into a deal. Trump also talked about the current Iran conflict and his decision to endorse a scandal-plagued Republican challenger in Texas, which has attracted the attention of Democratic officials ahead of the November midterm elections. He also frequently mentioned his construction projects in Washington, DC, during a cabinet meeting, raising concerns from lawmakers regarding their potential distraction from other economic issues

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was unconcerned about the political fallout of an extended conflict with Iran and that Iranian leaders had miscalculated if they thought the November midterm elections would force him into a deal.

At a White House cabinet meeting, Trump referred to some of his construction projects in the U.S. capital, with some Republican lawmakers saying these are a distraction from more pressing economic issues. The president also discussed how to end the conflict with Iran, but many of his Republican allies were already uneasy with his earlier dismissive comments about the economic impact of the war on Americans.

The president initially said the war would last four to six weeks, but it is now approaching its fourth month at times, and he has suggested the conflict could end within days only to later suggest that the conflict could go on for some time. Growing voter disquiet about high prices, especially for gasoline, has added to political pressure on Trump's Republican Party, which is widely expected to struggle to keep control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate.

However, the president's decision to endorse Ken Paxton, a scandal-plagued primary challenger, over incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas has made Democrats view the Senate seat in the solidly Republican state as competitive in November. A Reuters review of his public statements since January showed that the president has increasingly mentioned the White House ballroom, renovations of the Reflecting Pool, and plans for a giant arch, which some Republican lawmakers have said are a distraction from more pressing economic issues. [No renewal paragraph





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U.S. President Donald Trump Conflict With Iran Midterm Elections Ken Paxton Texas War Impact White House Cabinet Meeting Reflecting Pool Giant Arch Republican Lawmakers Economic Issues Ken Paxton Scandal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran-US news: uranium enrichment, Hezbollah attacks, Bandar Abbas explosions, Qatar funds for IranThe news text discusses the immediate delivery of enriched uranium to the United States, the Hezbollah attacks on Israeli military positions, the explosions in Bandar Abbas, and the possibility of Qatar providing funds to Iran for the US-Iran negotiations.

Read more »

La stampa Usa boccia l'accordo di Trump sull'Iran: «Nessun trionfo»Washington Post, Wall Street Journal e CNN: Trump non può vincere sull'Iran. L'analisi dei media americani.

Read more »

Washington-Teheran tensions escalate after US strikes in Iran, Iran responds with accusations and threatsThe news text discusses the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran after the US military launched missile strikes against Iranian targets in the southern part of the country. Iran responded with accusations and threats, accusing the US of violating the ceasefire agreement and threatening retaliation.

Read more »

Trump al bivio, oggi vertice chiave sull'Iran e 'nuovo ordine' a NetanyahuIl presidente degli Stati Uniti oggi riunisce il governo e intanto sente il premier israeliano: veto americano sui raid contro Beirut

Read more »