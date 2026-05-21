Turkey's court ruling ousts main opposition leader Ozgur Ozel, setting aside 2023 party congress election

Turkey's court constructively removed Ozgur Ozel, the opposition's main leader, from their 2023 congress election, overturning the election results and delegating them to Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

After a Turkish court dismissed a case seeking to remove opposition leader Ozgur Ozel and annul the party’s 2023 congress, he spoke to the media at party headquarters.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s challengers suffered a legal setback, with the ruling making them weaker in the battle for Turkey’s presidency. The court annulled the congress over irregularities and ruled that former Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu should replace his successor Ozel. The ruling may throw the opposition into further disarray and possible infighting, as it upends the political balance.

The court ruling also dealt a blow to the CHP’s financial market popularity and triggered a 6% drop in the main stock index. The political climate in Turkey has been marked by a steady increase in authoritarian sentiment, with the government facing criticism for its repeated attacks on the judiciary and opponents through mass detentions





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Ozgur Ozel Republican People's Party (CHP) Turkish Court Annullment Congress Pressure Attack Authoritarianism

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Turkish court annuls Republican People's Party congress of 2023, potentially a big blow to Erdogan's political challengersNew reports state that a Turkish court has annulled the 2023 congress of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), led by Ozgur Ozel. This decision has been seen as a potential big blow to President Tayyip Erdogan and his political challengers.

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Turkey court ousts opposition leader in latest blow to Erdogan’s challengersANKARA, May 21 (Reuters) - A Turkish court effectively ousted the main opposition leader Ozgur Ozel on Thursday in a ruling that annuls the party’s 2023 congress at which… Leggi

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