Turkish court annuls Republican People's Party congress of 2023, potentially a big blow to Erdogan's political challengers

New reports state that a Turkish court has annulled the 2023 congress of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), led by Ozgur Ozel. This decision has been seen as a potential big blow to President Tayyip Erdogan and his political challengers.

Ozgur Ozel , leader della principale opposizione Republican People's Party, parla ai media alla sede del partito dopo che un tribunale turco ha respinto una causa che mirava alla sua destituzione e all'annullamento del congresso del Partito del 2023, in Ankara , Turchia , 24 ottobre 2025.

Questo articolo è stato tradotto automaticamente con DeepL per permetterti di leggere il notiziario della Reuters in italiano subito. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta e non può sostituire i traduttori umani





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Turkish Court Republican People's Party (CHP) Ozgur Ozel Leader Dell'opposizione 2023 Congress Ankara Turchia President Tayyip Erdogan Political Challengers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli forces open fire on Gaza aid flotilla; Turkey accuses Israel of violating rights of Palestinian activistsIsraeli forces opened fire on at least two vessels in an aid flotilla sailing towards Gaza on Tuesday, according to video footage and flotilla organizers, but Israeli officials denied using live ammunition and reported no casualties. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the intervention against the 'voyagers of hope' in the flotilla and called on the international community to act against Israel's actions. The incident follows earlier attempts to deliver aid to Gaza that were intercepted by Israel. In a separate development, the United States Treasury imposed sanctions against four people associated with the 'pro-Hamas' flotilla.

Read more »

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te: Taiwan's future cannot be decided by external forces, only by its own peopleTaiwan President Lai Ching-te emphasized that Taiwan's future cannot be decided by external forces and must be decided by its own people. He also stated that Taiwan cherishes peace but will not give up freedom and pursues stability but will not sacrifice sovereignty or its democratic way of life.

Read more »

NATO summit in Ankara should reaffirm alliance’s unity, Turkey to tell alliesANKARA, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will tell NATO foreign ministers this week that the next NATO leaders’ summit, set for Ankara in July, sho… Leggi

Read more »

Donald Trump’s grip on MAGA voters holds, but purges could harm GOP’s midterms’ chances, strategist warnsDonald Trump’s popularity among his base of MAGA voters has held steady, while his purges of fellow Republicans who did not show enough allegiance to him could hinder the Republican Party’s chances of retaining control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, some strategists warn.

Read more »