A Turkish appeals court on Thursday annulled the 2023 congress of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) that had elected its leader Ozgur Ozel chairman, eliciting the unseating of the leader and sending markets into turmoil. This development strengthens the president Erdogan's chances of extending his rule and hits the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDMP), strikes a blow at the balance between democracy and autocracy, and may deepen the opposition's rifts. The CHP has strongly criticized the rulings, while the government maintains that the judiciary will renew faith in the rule of law. The CHP has faced unprecedented legal action since 2024 in which hundreds of members and elected officials have been detained as part of corruption charges. Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been one of the main critics of Assumptions in his 2028 presidential challenge. Protests have since been planned in response to the court ruling.

Un tribunale turco ha annullato il congresso del Partito Popolare Repubblicano del 2023 e ha estromesso il principale leader dell'opposizione Ozgur Ozel , determinando che il successore di Ozel, l'ex presidente Kemal Kilicdaroglu , dovrebbe sostituirlo.

La sentenza è stata vista come un test del traballante equilibrio tra democrazia e autocrazia in Turchia e ha inferto un duro colpo agli avversari del presidente Erdogan e ai mercati finanziari. La Borsa Istanbul è crollata del 6%, mentre i titoli governativi hanno perso valore e la Banca Centrale ha venduto miliardi di dollari di forex per calmare il ribasso.

La decisione della corte di appello ha annullato la decisione precedente della corte di primo grado che risultava più favorevole a Ozel. Anche la Corte Democratica per i Popoli ha definito la sentenza come un 'striccio' per la democrazia turca





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Republican People's Party (CHP) Turkey Turkish Court Ozgur Ozel Main Opposition Leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu 2023 Congress Corruption Charges Ekrem Imamoglu Borsa Istanbul Marketed Turmoil Muslim-Rooted Party Conservative Turkish Ruling AK Party Ak Parti Main Opposition Disarray

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