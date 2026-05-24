Turkish riot police evict opposition party leader, deepening crisis at the heart of democracy

Turkish riot police fired tear gas and forced their way into the main opposition party's headquarters to evict its ousted leadership on Sunday, deepening a crisis at the heart of Turkey's democracy. The party's leader, Ozgur Ozel, condemned the court ruling and vowed to stay in the building and resist the eviction.

Turkish riot police fired tear gas and forced their way into the main opposition party's headquarters to evict its ousted leadership on Sunday, deepening a crisis at the heart of Turkey's democracy.

Ozgur Ozel, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo. Turkish court had ousted CHP leader Ozgur Ozel on Thursday, annulling the results of the CHP congress where he was elected in 2023, citing irregularities. On Sunday, Ankara's governor ordered the eviction of those inside the headquarters.

The court reinstated in Ozel's place former CHP chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who lost to President Tayyip Erdogan in a national election that year. Analysts have said they view Thursday’s court ruling as a test of the balance between democracy and autocracy for NATO member Turkey and that it could prolong Erdogan’s 23-year rule.

‘We are under attack’, Ozel said in a video message shared on X as the police intervention was taking place, vowing to stay in the building and resist





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Turkish Riot Police Main Opposition Party's Headquarters Eviction Turkish Court Ousted CHP Leader Incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan Crisis Democracy Balance Between Democracy And Autocracy Kemali Kilicdaroglu Election Incumbent Turkish President Organizational Irregularities Court Ruling

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