U.S. and South Korea Discuss Strengthening Nuclear Deterrence and Readiness Against North Korea's Growing Weapons Programme

The U.S. and South Korean officials discussed strengthening nuclear deterrence and readiness against North Korea's growing weapons programme during the sixth meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) in Seoul.

Gli Stati Uniti e la Corea del Sud hanno discusso la deterrenza nucleare e la prontezza contro il crescente programma di armamento della Corea del Nord durante i colloqui a Seoul nell'ambito del Gruppo consultivo nucleare (NCG) giovedì, ha riferito il ministero della Difesa della Corea del Sud.

L'incontro si è svolto in seguito alla crescente preoccupazione che la Corea del Nord stia espandendo la sua capacità di produrre materiale nucleare di grado militare dopo che i media statali hanno mostrato il leader Kim Jong-un ispezionare un impianto di produzione di materiale nucleare appena entrato in funzione e invocare un'espansione 'esponenziale' delle forze nucleari del Paese. La sesta riunione del gruppo è stata co-presidata da Kim Hong-cheol, capo della politica di difesa di Seul, e da Robert Soofer, un alto funzionario della difesa statunitense che si occupa della politica di deterrenza nucleare e delle armi di distruzione di massa





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North Korea Nuclear Deterrence Nuclear Weapons Programme Kim Jong-Un Kangson Yongbyon Kusong Uranium-Enrichment Capacity Enrichment Sites China Xi Jinping Washington Declaration Wartime Operational Control Nuclear Planning Conventional Forces

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