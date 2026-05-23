The controversy over the appropriated sum and its application to those who are alleged victims of government "weaponization" is a high-stakes, partisan battle between the President and Congress, and could potentially impact midterm elections.

The U.S. president's $1.776 billion fund, which he claims as a reimbursement for those he deems government "weaponization" victims, has sparked a bipartisan conflict in Congress .

Republican senators revolted over this issue, setting up a fierce battle ahead of the midterm elections. The Senate also delayed immigration spending on enforcement, after Republican senators demanded modifications or death of the fund. The president's response, in support of this "anti-weaponization" fund, was characterized by his allegation of government mistreatment and abuse





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