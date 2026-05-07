U.S. Department of State Starts Review of Mexican Consulates in U.S.

The U.S. Department of State has initiated a review of over 50 Mexican consulates operating in the United States amid tense relations between Mexico and the U.S. The move could result in the closure of some diplomatic offices, a State Department official said.

A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump and the Mexico flag are seen in this illustration taken July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (Un modello in miniatura stampato in 3D del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e la bandiera del Messico sono visibili in questa illustrazione scattata il 23 luglio 2025.

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrazione/File Photo ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani. WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of State has started a review of the more than 50 Mexican consulates operating in the United States, a State Department official said on Thursday.

The move, which comes amid tense relations between Mexico and the U.S., could result in the closure of some diplomatic offices, the official said.

‘Department of State is constantly reviewing all aspects of American foreign relations to ensure they are in line with the president’s America First foreign policy agenda and advance American interests’, Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, said when reached for comment. The Mexican Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexican immigrants have the largest immigrant population in the United States with at least 37 million people of Mexican origin living in the U.S. in 2021, according to Pew Research Center analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. As a result, Mexico - with whom the U.S. shares a southern border - has an expansive foreign consular network in the United States with its offices providing an array of services for residents, including legal services.

A host country’s closure of consulates can reflect strained diplomatic relations with a home country. In 2020, the State Department ordered the closure of China’s consulate in Houston, Texas, after accusing Beijing of espionage activities. U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have had a somewhat tense relationship since he returned to the White House last year. Tensions peaked last month after two U.S. officials were killed in a car crash.

Sheinbaum has also been outspoken about the rights of Mexicans in the U.S., after several Mexican nationals have been killed in anti-immigration operations in the United States. (Reporting by Jasper Ward and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; Additional reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey, Mexico; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

)WASHINGTON, 7 maggio (Reuters) - Il Dipartimento di Stato americano ha avviato una revisione degli oltre 50 consolati messicani che operano negli Stati Uniti, ha detto giovedì un funzionario del Dipartimento di Stato. La mossa, che arriva in mezzo a relazioni tese tra Messico e Stati Uniti, Il Dipartimento di Stato esamina costantemente tutti gli aspetti delle relazioni estere americane per garantire che siano in linea con il programma di politica estera “America First” del Presidente e che portino avanti gli interessi americani”, ha dichiarato Dylan Johnson, assistente segretario di Stato per gli affari pubblici globali, raggiunto per un commento.

Il Ministero degli Esteri messicano non ha risposto immediatamente a una richiesta di commento. Gli immigrati messicani sono la popolazione immigrata più numerosa degli Stati Uniti, con almeno 37 milioni di persone di origine messicana che vivranno negli Stati Uniti nel 2021, secondo l’analisi del Pew Research Center dell’American Community Survey dell’U.S. Census Bureau. Di conseguenza, il Messico - con cui gli Stati Uniti condividono il confine meridionale - ha un’incidenza di circa il 50% sul PIL.

Di conseguenza, il Messico - con cui gli Stati Uniti condividono il confine meridionale - ha una rete consolare straniera molto estesa negli Stati Uniti e i suoi uffici forniscono una serie di servizi ai residenti, compresi quelli legali. La chiusura dei consolati da parte di un Paese ospitante può riflettere le tensioni nelle relazioni diplomatiche con il Paese d’origine.

Nel 2020, il Dipartimento di Stato ha ordinato la chiusura del consolato cinese a Houston, in Texas, dopo aver accusato Pechino di attività di spionaggio. Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e il Presidente messicano Claudia Sheinbaum hanno avuto rapporti un po’ tesi da quando lui è tornato alla Casa Bianca l’anno scorso. La tensione ha raggiunto l’apice il mese scorso dopo che due funzionari statunitensi sono stati uccisi in un incidente stradale.

Le fonti hanno riferito che si trattava di funzionari della Central Intelligence Agency. Sheinbaum si è anche espresso apertamente sui diritti dei messicani negli Stati Uniti, dopo che diversi cittadini messicani sono stati uccisi in operazioni anti-immigrazione negli Stati Unit





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U.S. Department Of State Mexican Consulates Tense Relations Between Mexico And The U.S. Closure Of Diplomatic Offices America First Foreign Policy Agenda Advance American Interests Dylan Johnson Mexican Immigrants Pew Research Center U.S. Census Bureau Central Intelligence Agency Claudia Sheinbaum Anti-Immigration Operations Human Rights Of Mexicans In The U.S.

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