U.S. Detains Former Sinaloa Officials Allegedly Tied to Cartel, Faces Retaliation from Mexico

The indictment focuses on corrupt practices by politicians and their role in fueling the drug war between the U.S. and Mexico, as the case of the former high-ranking officials highlights the erosion of trust between the two countries. The threat of retaliation from Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel may further escalate tensions, as reports show that these criminals are targeting U.S. authorities and citizens.

U.S. authorities have detained two former high-ranking officials from Mexico’s Sinaloa state over alleged ties to the powerful Sinaloa cartel. Gerardo Merida Sanchez, who served as public security secretary in Rocha’s government, was arrested in Arizona on Monday and appears in Manhattan federal court.

Separately, former Sinaloa finance minister Enrique Diaz surrendered to U.S. authorities on Friday. Both former officials are charged with conspiring with leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel to import massive quantities of narcotics into the U.S. in exchange for political support and bribes. They are expected to be tried in court





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