U.S. disappointed in Taiwan defense spending, two-thirds of government's request approved

A senior U.S. official said on Sunday that the U.S. was disappointed in Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament's decision to approve defense spending short of Washington's belief of what is needed, and expressed disagreement with a part of the defense spending amount requested by the government.

WASHINGTON/BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. was disappointed in a move by Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament to approve defense spending short of what Washington believes is needed, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.

Taiwan's parliament approved extra defense spending of $25 billion on Friday, about two-thirds of the amount sought by the government to bolster the armed forces in the face of a rapidly modernizing Chinese military. The U.S. position on Taiwan's defense budget ... is that it was disappointing in that there was some stuff left on the cutting room floor that we believe still needs to be funded





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Taiwan Armed Forces China Military Modernization US-Taiwan Relations Defense Budget Opposition Controlled Parliament

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