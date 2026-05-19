U.S. Grants Visa to Fugitive Polish Minister Facing Charges

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau instructed senior State Department officials to facilitate and approve a visa for a fugitive former Polish cabinet minister, allowing him to flee to the United States from Hungary.

Member of the Law and Justice (PiS) party and former Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro reacts after he was detained by police at the Polish TV Republika station’s headquarters to be brought to testify before the Pegasus Investigation Committee .

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau instructed senior State Department officials to facilitate and approve a visa for a fugitive former Polish cabinet minister, allowing him to flee to the United States from Hungary. Poland is seeking to prosecute former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the architect of changes to the Polish judicial system that the EU has said undermined the rule of law during the 2015-2023 rule of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS).

He faces 26 charges stemming mainly from his alleged misuse of money for political gain from a crime victims fund. He has denied wrongdoing, contending he is the victim of a politically motivated campaign by Poland’s ruling pro-European Union coalition. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland would not stop trying to get Ziobro in front of a Polish court.

The Trump administration has made it a priority to support conservative views in Europe, granting a visa to a politician facing criminal charges by a U.S.-allied government is highly unusual. Hungary’s former Prime Minister Viktor Orban granted Ziobro asylum in January. The sources were unaware of any involvement by U.S. President Donald Trump in the decision and Reuters could not determine what role, if any, Secretary of State Marco Rubio played.

The U.S. ambassador to Poland, Tom Rose, learned of Ziobro’s case earlier this spring and considered the ex-minister someone who was unjustly prosecuted. In directing the senior officials in the Consular Affairs Bureau to issue the visa, the No. 2 U.S. diplomat justified the urgency by presenting the matter as ‘a national security issue. ’ Poland’s Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek was very surprised by the decision and expressed hope that the U.S. would share evidence against Ziobro.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said Ziobro had not travelled directly to the U.S. from Hungary and his whereabouts were unknown even to the Hungarian authorities





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Zbigniew Ziobro Law And Justice (Pis) Party Polish Judicial System EU Pegasus Investigation Committee Christopher Landau State Department Consular Affairs Bureau U.S. Embassy In Budapest Tom Rose U.S. President Donald Trump Marco Rubio Lawfare Prosecutorial Power European Conservatives Hungary Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar

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