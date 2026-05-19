U.S. Grants Visa to Polish Politician Facing Criminal Charges

The U.S. granted a visa to a fugitive former Polish cabinet minister, allowing him to flee to the United States from Hungary, despite Poland seeking to prosecute him for alleged misuse of money for political gain.

Member of the Law and Justice (PiS) party and former Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro reacts after he was detained by police at the Polish TV Republika station’s headquarters to be brought to testify before the Pegasus Investigation Committee.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau instructed senior State Department officials to facilitate and approve a visa for a fugitive former Polish cabinet minister, allowing him to flee to the United States from Hungary. Poland is seeking to prosecute former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the architect of changes to the Polish judicial system that the EU has said undermined the rule of law during the 2015-2023 rule of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS).

He faces 26 charges stemming mainly from his alleged misuse of money for political gain from a crime victims fund. He has denied wrongdoing, contending he is the victim of a politically motivated campaign by Poland’s ruling pro-European Union coalition. The Trump administration has made it a priority to support conservative views in Europe, granting a visa to a politician facing criminal charges by a U.S.-allied government is highly unusual.

Hungary’s former Prime Minister Viktor Orban granted Ziobro asylum in January. The sources were unaware of any involvement by U.S. President Donald Trump in the decision and Reuters could not determine what role, if any, Secretary of State Marco Rubio played. The U.S. ambassador to Poland, Tom Rose, learned of Ziobro’s case earlier this spring and considered the ex-minister someone who was unjustly prosecuted.

In directing the senior officials in the Consular Affairs Bureau to issue the visa, the No. 2 U.S. diplomat justified the urgency by presenting the matter as ‘a national security issue. ’ Poland’s Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek was very surprised by the decision and expressed his hope that the U.S. would share evidence against Ziobro.

The Trump administration says European conservatives often are targeted by ‘lawfare,’ a term used by supporters of Trump’s MAGA movement to describe what they say has been the unjust weaponization of the judicial system against them. Critics in the United States have leveled similar charges against Trump, saying his administration is using prosecutorial power to target perceived adversaries





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Zbigniew Ziobro Law And Justice (Pis) Party Polish Judicial System European Union Pegasus Spyware System Lawfare Trump Administration Conservative Views In Europe Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk U.S.-Allied Government U.S. Ambassador To Poland U.S. Secretary Of State Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek European Conservatives Trump Administration Prosecutorial Power Perceived Adversaries

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