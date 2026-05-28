U.S. judge declines to block Trump's mail-in voting executive order, but leaves door open for Democrats to challenge it again

A U.S. District Judge has declined to immediately block President Donald Trump's executive order tightening rules on mail-in voting, but left the door open for the Democratic Party to challenge it again after the administration takes further steps to implement the measure.

Una sentenza del giudice Carl Nichols, con sede a Washington, ha rifiutato di bloccare immediatamente l’ordine esecutivo del presidente Donald Trump che inasprisce le regole sul voto per corrispondenza, ma ha lasciato la porta aperta al Partito Democratico per sfidarlo di nuovo dopo che l’amministrazione avrà preso ulteriori provvedimenti per attuare la misura.

Il giudice ha scritto che la richiesta dei Democratici di un’ingiunzione preliminare per bloccare l’ordine di Trump del 31 marzo, che ha chiesto alla sua amministrazione di compilare una lista di cittadini statunitensi confermati idonei a votare in ogni Stato, era prematura





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U.S. President Donald Trump Mail-In Voting Executive Order Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Election Fraud Voting By Mail Election Integrity State Citizenship Lists Department Of Homeland Security Social Security Administration Election Administration Secure And Trustworthy Way Of Casting Ballots Election-Integrity Metrics

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