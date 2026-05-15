U.S Justice Department official says criminal charges against former Cuban President Castro planned based on shootdown incident

The U.S. Justice Department official speaking anonymously informed Reuters that the Trump administration plans to charge former Cuban President Raul Castro based on a 1996 incident where Cuban military jets killed four people being flown by Brothers to the Rescue. Brothers to the Rescue, a group of Cuban exile pilots, was accused of dropping flyers over Havana by Cuban officials before the incident. In February 1996, Cuban jets shot down two planes where all four men aboard were killed.

An image of former Cuban President Raul Castro hangs on the street in Havana, Cuba. The Trump administration plans to unveil criminal charges against Cuba's former president, Raul Castro , based on a 1996 incident in which Cuban military jets killed four people.

On February 24, 1996, Cuban jets shot down two small planes being flown by Brothers to the Rescue, a group of Cuban exile pilots. All four men aboard were killed. Cuba said the planes were in Cuban airspace, while the United States said they were over international waters. The Justice Department filed charges against three Cuban military officers in 2003 but they were never extradited.

The Miami-based group said its mission was to search the Florida Straits for Cuban rafters fleeing the island. The group routinely flew near the Cuban coast. In early 1996, Cuban officials accused the group of dropping tens of thousands of flyers over Havana. The group's leader, Jose Basulto, said the leaflets were dropped over international airspace and carried by winds to Cuba.

The group members had flown over Havana in recent months to drop literature. Fidel Castro said after the incident that he gave general orders to stop the flights but did not specifically order them to be shot down. Castro said the military acted on "standing orders" and that his brother Raul, who at the time oversaw the nation's security services as defense minister, also did not give a specific order to shoot the planes.

A former Brothers to the Rescue member, Juan Pablo Roque, alleged on Cuban television that the pilots' group had flown into Cuban airspace to gather information ahead of a possible attack and had planned to smuggle arms into the country. U.S. officials dismissed his claims as propaganda and said he was likely a Cuban agent. The Clinton administration did not pursue criminal charges against either Castro brother





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