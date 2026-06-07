U.S. Military Adjusts to Unusual State of Conflict with Iran

The U.S. military is adjusting to an unusual state of conflict with Iran, which is not full-scale war but also far from peace. The Navy blockades Iran's ports, and U.S. troops operate amid exchanges of fire with Iran every few days.

A U.S. Air Force boom operator performs a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026.

Fourteen weeks after President Donald Trump ordered an attack on Iran, the U.S. military is adjusting to an unusual state of conflict that is not full-scale war, but also far from peace. On ships and bases in the Middle East, U.S. troops operate amid exchanges of fire with Iran every few days as the Navy blockades Iran's ports.

At home, the Pentagon is scrambling to bolster production of depleted munitions as families of service members cope with the stress of extended deployments. Counterattacks from Iran continue against U.S. allies in the region, such as Bahrain and Kuwait, which Iran targeted in a ballistic missile attack on Friday.

Trump declared his ceasefire with Iran in April, but the war has settled into a stalemate, with Iran keeping the Strait of Hormuz largely closed to shipping and Trump threatening a return to full-scale bombings of Iran if peace negotiations fail. U.S. troops recovering from injuries are adjusting to a new normal, and families of U.S. service members confront stress amid confusion about what is happening during the ceasefire. Thirteen service members have been killed in the conflict





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U.S. Military Iran Conflict Navy Blockade U.S. Troops Exchanges Of Fire Strait Of Hormuz Trump Ceasefire Stalemate Counterattacks U.S. Allies Bahrain Kuwait Ballistic Missile Attack U.S. Service Members Families Stress Confusion Ceasefire Declared Full-Scale Bombings Peace Negotiations Adjusting To New Normal Recovering From Injuries Traumatic Brain Injury Combat Care Cases U.S. Troops Wounded U.S. Service Members Killed Families Of U.S. Service Members Iranian State Media U.S. Military Denies Popularity Damaged Respondents In A Poll U.S. Military Action In Iran

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