U.S. President Donald Trump's Trip to China Takes on Added Significance

President Trump heads to Beijing to seek economic wins, maintain a fragile trade truce, and navigate subject matters related to the Iran war and arms sales to Taiwan. This trip signifies the first visit to China by a U.S. president since his last visit in 2017, serving as an intended diplomatic event due to President Trump's declining popularity. The CEOs joining him are seeking to address issues with China, and the power dynamic with China has shifted since the last visit, where China made efforts to compliment President Trump and purchase billions in U.S. goods. This time around, China is expected to have a different stance, relying on its own freedom and capacity.

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump heads into a series of meetings with China ’s Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, aiming to secure economic wins , maintain a fragile trade truce and navigate thorny issues such as the Iran war and arms sales to Taiwan.

With his approval ratings badly dented by his war in Iran, Trump’s hotly anticipated trip to China - the first by a U.S. president to America’s main strategic rival since his last visit there in 2017 - has taken on added significance. Joining him on the trip is a group of CEOs including Elon Musk and Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang, a late addition who boarded Air Force One during a refuelling stop in Alaska en route to the Chinese capital at Trump’s request.

Many of those executives, including Huang and Musk, are seeking to resolve issues with China, and Trump has said he will urge Xi to ‘open up’ China to U.S. business





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U.S. President China Xi Jinping Economic Wins Trade Truce Iran War Arms Sales Ceos Issues With China Power Dynamic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Meets Xi in Scaled-Back Expectations for Trade TalksA year ago, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted that towering trade tariffs would bring America's main economic rival to heel. However, as he heads to China this week for meetings with President Xi Jinping, expectations have been lowered by court rulings, narrowing his goals to a few deals on beans, beef, and Boeing jets. Meanwhile, China has quietly sharpened its economic pressure toolkit aimed at Washington, and Trump stands to need China more than China needs him, according to political analysts.

Read more »

Trump heads to China for US-China summit amid Iran tensions and Strait of Hormuz crisisU.S. President Donald Trump travels to China for a bilateral summit with President Xi Jinping, discussing the war with Iran and the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Iran war looms over Trump’s China visit, shifts alliancesBy Andrea Shalal, Emily Rose and Timour AzhariWASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/RIYADH, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S.-Israeli war in Iran loomed over U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit… Leggi

Read more »

Iran war looms over Trump’s China visit, shifts alliancesBy Andrea Shalal, Emily Rose and Timour AzhariWASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/RIYADH, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S.-Israeli war in Iran loomed over U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit… Leggi

Read more »