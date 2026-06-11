U.S. President Trump Discusses Taking Over Kharg Island, Escalation Fears

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his preference to take over Iran's oil infrastructure hub Kharg Island but acknowledged that Americans may not have the appetite for a major escalation in the war. The U.S. will attack Iran again with intensified strikes on Thursday night, but Trump would rather not hit bridges and power plants.

A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island , Iran , February 25, 2026. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would like to take over Iran ’s oil infrastructure hub Kharg Island but he was not sure Americans have the appetite for a major escalation in the war.

The U.S. will attack Iran again with intensified strikes on Thursday night but he would rather not hit bridges and power plants. Despite plans for further attacks, Trump said the U.S. is still talking to Iran to reach an agreement





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Iran Kharg Island Oil Infrastructure U.S. President Trump Escalation Fears Attacks On Iran Negotiations With Iran

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