U.S. Sanctions Iran-Backed Hezbollah For Interfering In Lebanon's Peace Process

The United States imposed sanctions against nine individuals, including Iran's designated ambassador to Lebanon, for obstructing the peace process in the Middle Eastern country and impeding the disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - Gli Stati Uniti hanno announced sanctions against nine individuals, including Iran 's designated ambassador to Lebanon , for obstructing the peace process in the Middle East ern country and impeding the disarmament of the Iran -backed Hezbollah group.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the officials were embedded across Lebanon's parliament, military, and security sectors, where they worked to preserve Hezbollah's influence over key Lebanese state institutions.

"Hezbollah is a terrorist organization and must be fully disarmed," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. Hezbollah, founded in 1982 by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, has been designated a "terrorist group" by the U.S. and Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia. The U.S. holds the group responsible for suicide bombings in 1983 that killed 241 U.S. service personnel and destroyed the U.S. Marine headquarters in Beirut, along with a French barracks, killing 58 French paratroopers.

It blames Hezbollah for a suicide attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in 1983. Israel and Lebanon last week agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire that has tamped down a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon that flared months ago after the start of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The State Department will pay up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the militant group, spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

"This is only the beginning. Anyone still shielding or collaborating with this terrorist organization, or otherwise undermining Lebanon's sovereignty, should understand that they will be held accountable," Pigott said in a statement.

"A stable, secure, and independent Lebanon requires the full disarmament of Hezbollah and the restoration of the Lebanese government's exclusive authority over security matters throughout the country.





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Security Hezbollah Iran Lebanon Peace Process Sanctions Disarmament U.S. State Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran's Supreme Leader mandates uranium stockpiling, complicates U.S.-Iran negotiationsIran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a directive to prevent the export of near-weapons-grade uranium, exerting further pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump and complicating talks on ending the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The directive raises concerns about Iran's intentions and the complexity of obtaining a peaceful resolution.

Read more »

Funeral for victims of Israeli airstrike in southern LebanonMourners gather to bury the victims of an Israeli airstrike that killed 14 people in Lebanon. The toll includes four children and three women, and the bodies are draped with the flags of Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal movement.

Read more »

US President vows to retrieve Iran's highly enriched uranium despite Iran's stanceWASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday that the United States will eventually recover Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium despite comments from Iran that it will not hand over the material. The retrieval of uranium is a central objective of Trump’s war on Iran.

Read more »

U.S.-Iran Tensions Simmer Over Uranium and Strait of HormuzThe U.S. and Iran conflict continues, with opposing viewpoints on Iran's uranium stockpile and the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. aims to recover Iran's uranium and halt its nuclear program, while Iran insists on maintaining its stockpile for peaceful purposes.

Read more »