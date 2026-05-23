U.S. Secretary of State Discusses Trade and Energy with Indian PM, Shoring Up Ties Amid Trade Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on trade and energy relations. The visit aims to rebuild ties strained by U.S. tariffs and engagement with India's rivals Pakistan and China. Rubio emphasized the potential of U.S. energy products to diversify India’s energy supply and warned against Iran holding the global energy market hostage. He also invited Modi to the White House for a future visit.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed trade and energy with India n Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit aimed at shoring up relations battered by Washington’s tariffs and engagement with New Delhi’s rivals Pakistan and China .

Rubio pressed his case and urged Modi that U.S. energy products have the potential to diversify India’s energy supply. He emphasized that the United States will not let Iran hold the global energy market hostage. Rubio extended an invite for Modi to visit the White House in the near future





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U.S. India Trade Energy Tariffs Pakistan China Iran Renewable Energy Iran War

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