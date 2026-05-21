In a video message in Spanish, Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, blames the military conglomerate GAESA for Cuba's economic crisis, suggesting that it is responsible for the island's ongoing troubles. The U.S. administration has repeatedly imposed sanctions on GAESA businesses and prohibits U.S. tourism to hotels owned by GAESA. Cuba, however, denies GAESA enrichment and points to a Trump administration fuel blockade as the main culprit for the current economic crisis.

This news article, translated with DeepL, provides information on how U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio blames a military conglomerate known as GAESA for Cuba 's economic woes.

Despite Cuba's long-held claim of discretion regarding GAESA's operations to confront the U.S. trade and financial blockade, Rubio asserts that GAESA is a 'state within a state' that hoards profits for a small elite and controls some of the most profitable and efficient businesses in the country. Rubio blames GAESA for Cuba's economic crisis and accuses it of hoarding profits from industries vital to the country, all for the benefit of the military and the Cuban elite





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GAESA Cuban American Politician Economic Crisis U.S. Trade And Financial Blockade Trespassing Military-Run Businesses Iron Triangle

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