U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Discusses Trade Relations with Indian Prime Minister in India

Tensions between the U.S. and India over tariffs and Iran have hindered progress in strengthening the two countries' relationship. However, the two countries are working to build momentum in areas where they converge and recent diplomatic initiatives have been made to improve ties between the two nations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed trade and energy with India n Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit aimed at shoring up relations battered by Washington’s tariffs and engagement with New Delhi’s rivals Pakistan and China.

Rubio pressed his case and said that U.S. energy products have the potential to diversify India’s energy supply. He emphasized that the United States will not let Iran hold the global energy market hostage. The U.S. wanted to sell India energy and has long tried to pull historically non-aligned India closer as a counterweight to Russian and rising Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.

India is at the cornerstone of how the United States approaches the Indo-Pacific, not just through the Quad but bilaterally. Many of those were rolled back in an interim agreement, but the two countries are yet to finalize a comprehensive agreement on trade. The U.S. has meanwhile grown closer to India’s rival and neighbor Pakistan, with Islamabad emerging as a key interlocutor in efforts to end the Iran war.

While Modi did not specifically mention Iran in the meeting, he reiterated India’s support for peace efforts and called for peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Trump extended an invite for Modi to visit the White House in the near future. For India, Trump’s visit to Beijing amplified concerns about U.S. ties, but ties have stabilized and both sides are trying to build momentum in the areas that there is convergence.

They reached a ‘framework for an interim agreement’ on trade to lower Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods. Talks to finalize the deal slowed and New Delhi has been weighing its options as the Trump administration pursues investigations under unfair trade practices legislation. The lack of a trade agreement has clouded other areas of engagement. Rubio will attend a Quad meeting in India next week





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