U.S. Senate Republicans abandon a bill to fund U.S. immigration enforcement operations, as they walk away from a planned vote at least until June, amid a political revolt against one of President Donald Trump's priorities. The opposition to his priorities includes opposition to a $1.8 billion fund for victims of government 'weaponization' and another $1 billion for building a White House ballroom.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune abandoned plans to vote on a bill to fund U.S. immigration enforcement operations on Thursday due to a political revolt against one of President Donald Trump's priorities.

The Senate walked away from a planned vote at least until June, as they returned from a one-week Memorial Day holiday recess. The battle over the partisan ICE funding bill came after a Trump-backed challenger unseated two-term Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and the president endorsed a primary challenger over veteran Republican Senator John Cornyn in Texas. The opposition to Cassidy and Cornyn added to the mood of acrimony surrounding the debate.

During a meeting with Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, several senators insisted the $1.8 billion fund not be used to compensate people convicted of assaulting law enforcement during the Capitol riot. Additionally, a planned White House meeting between Trump, Senate Republicans, and House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson was canceled.

The resistance against Trump became evident late on Wednesday when Senate Republicans said ‘no’ to $1 billion in new security funding for the 90,000-square-foot (8,360-square-meter) ballroom Trump wants to build on the site of the White House East Wing





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John Thune U.S. Senate Majority Leader Immigration Enforcement Bill Cassidy John Cornyn Migrant Deportation ICE Funding U.S. Capitol Riot Todd Blanche Acquiescence Fund Ballroom Project Todd Young Cornyn Democrats Mike Johnson Budgets White House Building Projects Republican Voting Patterns President Donald Trump's Political Strategies Electoral Views On Fuel Corruption Of Public Relations

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