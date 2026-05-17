U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy loses re-election bid in Louisiana primary

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, a two-term Republican from Louisiana, lost his bid for re-election in the state's primary on Saturday, as Julia Letlow and John Fleming advanced to a June runoff to choose the party's nominee. Cassidy faced a backlash from Trump's retribution campaign, which unseated several Republican senators in Indiana who defied his push for state congressional re-districting.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy , a two-term Republican from Louisiana , lost his bid for re-election in the state's primary on Saturday, as Julia Letlow and John Fleming advanced to a June runoff to choose the party's nominee.

Cassidy, known for his conservative views and opposition to the president, faced a backlash from Trump's retribution campaign, which unseated several Republican senators in Indiana who defied his push for state congressional re-districting. Letlow, who won Trump's Senate endorsement before even announcing her candidacy, led Fleming in the primary with 45.2% to 28.3% of the votes counted.

The two candidates will now face each other in a June 27 run-off election to determine who will challenge Democrat Jamie Davis in the November general election. Cassidy, a physician and former state senator, served as the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. He was re-elected in 2020 with nearly 60% of the vote, but his relationship with Trump deteriorated, leading to his defeat in the primary





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U.S. Senate Bill Cassidy Republican Louisiana Julia Letlow John Fleming Trump Retribution Campaign Indiana Congressional Re-Districting Jamie Davis Republican Majority U.S. House Of Representatives Jeffrey Epstein Trump Critic Thomas Massie Government Files Convicted Sex Offender

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