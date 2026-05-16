U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy's Primary Election Battle for Louisiana Senate Seat

Republican moderate Senator Bill Cassidy faces a primary election in Louisiana on Saturday against two popular rivals, including a Trump-backed challenger, with Trump also behind the scenes in a primary battle in neighboring Kentucky, where he aims to unseat Republican U.S. Representative Thomas Massie.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican moderate targeted by President Donald Trump for retribution, faces a primary election in Louisiana on Saturday, with two popular rivals, including a Trump-backed challenger, vying for his seat.

Cassidy entered the race in third place behind Julia Letlow, a Trump-endorsed U.S. Representative, and Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming, a former congressman who served in Trump's first administration. Cassidy's chances of victory seem narrow in a state where Trump received over 60% of the vote in the 2024 presidential election.

However, a closely fought three-way battle could lead to a runoff election in June. Trump is also behind the scenes in the primary battle in Kentucky, where his campaign aims to unseat Republican U.S. Representative Thomas Massie, a Trump critic and leading voice in the campaign to release government files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein





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U.S. Senate Primary Election Republican Moderates Louisiana Primary Election President Donald Trump Julia Letlow John Fleming Kentucky Primary Election Thomas Massie Indiana Primary Election Jeffrey Epstein Republican Majority In The U.S. House Of Repre

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