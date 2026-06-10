U.S. Strikes Iran: Escalating Exchange of Strikes Threatens to Reignite War

The United States began a fresh round of strikes against multiple targets overnight in Iran, the U.S. military said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump vowed new attacks if no peace deal is secured. The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression, the military's Central Command said.

The United States began a fresh round of strikes against multiple targets overnight in Iran , the U.S. military said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump vowed new attacks if no peace deal is secured.

The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression, the military's Central Command said. The attacks are the latest development in an escalating exchange of strikes that threaten to reignite a full-scale war, which was paused in early April when the two sides agreed to a fragile ceasefire. An explosion was heard in the port city of Sirik, and air defenses were activated in west Tehran, Iran's Mehr news agency reported.

Trump told reporters earlier on Wednesday at the White House, 'We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard.

' U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later told reporters during a visit to Central Command in Florida that the strikes would 'advance our military interests and also enhance our diplomatic position. ' The U.S. military targeted air defenses and radar sites around the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday after a U.S. attack helicopter was downed near the strategic waterway on Monday. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

A U.S. official said there was no significant damage. Iran accused the U.S. of striking reservoirs that supplied drinking water to 10 villages and violating international law. Trump, who has threatened before to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, did not say whether the coming strikes would target power plants and bridges. The head of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, Ebrahim Azizi, warned in response that the 'war won't be limited to the region.

' A delegation from Qatar, which has been mediating between the United States and Iran, landed in Tehran on Wednesday to hold talks on the latest developments, Iranian media reported. The war has killed thousands and disrupted roughly one-fifth of the world's supply of oil and natural gas, sending prices sharply higher. Iran has blocked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. has maintained its own blockade on Iranian ports.

Trump said vessels carrying 100 million barrels of oil have defied Iran to travel through the strait as part of a secret military mission. He said oil prices would be much higher without the effort. Hegseth said ships have been transiting the strait 'in the middle of the night, protected by the United States in a way that Iran can't stop, they can't see it.

' Separately, the U.S. military said it disabled an oil tanker transporting Iranian crude in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday for a second consecutive day. Fighting in a parallel war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon has continued. Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 13 people on Wednesday, Lebanese security sources said, while Hezbollah claimed fresh attacks against Israeli forces.

Tehran's demands include an end to Israel's attacks in Lebanon, the lifting of sanctions on Iran, the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets, and recognition of its control of the strait. Trump says Iran must end its restrictions on shipping through Hormuz. He also says any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a U.S. request for a new round of sanctions against Iran on Wednesday.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Iran since 2018, citing its nuclear program and support for regional conflicts. The U.S. has also withdrawn from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which aimed to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The U.S. has accused Iran of violating the deal, which was agreed upon by the U.S., Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK.

The U.S. has also accused Iran of violating the deal by continuing its ballistic missile program and supporting groups that threaten its neighbors. The U.S. has threatened to reimpose sanctions on Iran if it does not comply with the deal. The U.S. has also accused Iran of violating the deal by continuing its ballistic missile program and supporting groups that threaten its neighbors. The U.S. has threatened to reimpose sanctions on Iran if it does not comply with the deal.

The U.S. has also accused Iran of violating the deal by continuing its ballistic missile program and supporting groups that threaten its neighbors. The U.S. has threatened to reimpose sanctions on Iran if it does not comply with the deal





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Iran U.S. Strikes Escalating Exchange Of Strikes Threatens To Reignite War Peace Deal Negotiations Negotiators President Donald Trump U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth U.S. Military Central Command Strait Of Hormuz Gulf Of Oman Lebanon Hezbollah Israel U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Board Of Governors Sanctions Nuclear Deal Ballistic Missile Program Supporting Groups That Threaten Its Neighbors Violating The Deal Threatened To Reimpose Sanctions On Iran Escalating Exchange Of Strikes Threatens To Reignite War Peace Deal Negotiations Negotiators President Donald Trump U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth U.S. Military Central Command Strait Of Hormuz Gulf Of Oman Lebanon Hezbollah Israel U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Board Of Governors Sanctions Nuclear Deal Ballistic Missile Program Supporting Groups That Threaten Its Neighbors Violating The Deal Threatened To Reimpose Sanctions On Iran

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