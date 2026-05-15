U.S. Trade Representative Says China Wants Strait of Hormuz Open and Will Limit Military Support for Iran

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ha dichiarato che i funzionari cinesi hanno chiaramente espresso il loro desiderio di vedere lo Stretto di Hormuz riaperto senza restrizioni o pedaggi e che Pechino adotterà una posizione pragmatica per limitare il sostegno militare all'Iran.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ha dichiarato che i funzionari cinesi hanno chiaramente espresso il loro desiderio di vedere lo Stretto di Hormuz riaperto senza restrizioni o pedaggi e che Pechino adotterà una posizione pragmatica per limitare il sostegno militare all'Iran.

Greer ha sottolineato che la Cina desidera la pace in quella zona e che il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, condivide lo stesso obiettivo. Greer ha inoltre affermato che la Cina non vuole essere sul lato sbagliato e che ha molta fiducia che adotterà misure per limitare il sostegno materiale all'Iran





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U.S.-China Summit Strait Of Hormuz China-Iran Relations U.S. President Donald Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer China's Involvement With Iran China's Role In The Iran Nuclear Deal

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