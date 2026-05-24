Le due società hanno avviato trattative per acquisire le quote detenute da vari investitori in Delivery Hero. La cifra sul piatto sarebbe superiore a 40 euro per azione.

Uber e DoorDash avviano colloqui con gli investitori di Delivery Hero in vista di una possibile offerta pubblica di acquisto . Le due società hanno avviato trattative per acquisire le quote detenute da vari investitori in Delivery Hero .

Secondo indiscrezioni, la cifra sul piatto sarebbe superiore a 40 euro per azione, il 19% in più rispetto all'ultima chiusura. L'ad di Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, ha incontrato la presidente del Consiglio di sorveglianza di Delivery Hero e ha messo sul piatto un prezzo di circa 33 euro per azione, ma la sua offerta sarebbe stata respinta. Uber detiene il 19,5% di Delivery Hero e un ulteriore 5,6% in strumenti derivati.

Anche il numero uno di DoorDash, Tony Xu, avrebbe incontrato Lund e manifestato interesse soprattutto per le attività della società in Medio Oriente, incluse Talabat e HungerStation. La trattativa per l'acquisizione di Delivery Hero è in corso da tempo e potrebbe portare a un aumento del prezzo di acquisto delle azioni della società. La situazione è ancora incerta e dipenderà dalle trattative tra le parti coinvolte.

La possibile offerta pubblica di acquisto di Delivery Hero potrebbe essere un'opportunità per gli investitori di acquistare azioni della società a un prezzo competitivo. Tuttavia, la situazione è ancora incerta e dipenderà dalle trattative tra le parti coinvolte. La possibile offerta pubblica di acquisto di Delivery Hero potrebbe essere un'opportunità per gli investitori di acquistare azioni della società a un prezzo competitivo.

La società di consegna a domicilio è stata oggetto di interesse da parte di diverse società, tra cui Uber e DoorDash, che hanno avviato trattative per acquisire le quote detenute da vari investitori in Delivery Hero. La trattativa per l'acquisizione di Delivery Hero è in corso da tempo e potrebbe portare a un aumento del prezzo di acquisto delle azioni della società. La situazione è ancora incerta e dipenderà dalle trattative tra le parti coinvolte





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Uber Doordash Delivery Hero Offerta Pubblica Di Acquisto Investitori

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