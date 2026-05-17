Ucraina: top court anticorruption orders detention of ex Yermak, head Ukrainian presidency office. Russia strikes back with drons; mayor of Moscow claims to have destroyed 50+ drones; Ukraine intensifies military attacks with civilian casualties

The Ukrainian High Court makes a ruling to detain the former head of the Presidential Office for Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, with a bail of 140 million Hryvnias (around 3.18 million US dollars). Kaja Kalla, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, declines Putin's proposal to appoint Gerhard Schroeder as a negotiator, due to Schroeder's past as a 'high-profile lobbyist for a Russian company,' stating that this makes it clear why Putin wanted him on the negotiating table to sit from both sides. The head of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, announced that the defense forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense had destroyed over 50 drones launched by Ukraine at the Russian capital. Rescue teams are working the drones' debris sites. In the most recent 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have conducted 19 missile attacks on civilian residential areas in the Donetsk People's Republic, resulting in one fatality and 10 injured civilians. Meanwhile, the Russian military destroyed another 138 drones, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

L'Alta corte anticorruzione ucraina ha disposto la custodia cautelare di Andrii Yermak , ex capo dell'Ufficio del presidente dell'Ucraina, con cauzione fissata a 140 milioni di grivnie ucraine (3,18 milioni di dollari).

L'Alto Rappresentante per la politica estera Ue Kaja Kallas boccia la proposta di Vladimir Putin di scegliere Gerhard Schroeder come negoziatore, motivando la sua scelta con il passato dell'ex cancelliere tedesco Gerhard Schroeder come 'lobbista di alto profilo per una società russa, che rende chiaro il motivo per cui Vladimir Putin lo vorrebbe come negoziatore, in modo da potersi sedere da entrambe le parti del tavolo'. Il sindaco di Mosca, Sergey Sobyanin, ha dichiarato che le difese aeree del Ministero della Difesa hanno distrutto decine di droni - oltre 50 - lanciati dall'Ucraina verso la capitale russa.

Le squadre di soccorso stanno lavorando nei luoghi dove sono caduti i detriti. L'esercito ucraino ha effettuato 19 attacchi contro zone residenziali nella Repubblica Popolare di Donetsk nelle ultime 24 ore, causando un morto e altri dieci civili feriti. Gli ultimi droni intercettati e distrutti sono stati 138 dall'esercito russo





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Ucraina Alta Corte Anticorruzione Andrii Yermak Gerhard Schroeder Kaja Kallas Geoffrey Hoon Droni Congiuntura Ucraina Collaborazione Tra Francia E Ucraina Difese Aeree

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