Ukraine and Russia agree to a U.S.-brokered cease-fire in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Following a Ukrainian drone attack, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a three-day ceasefire from May 9 to May 11 brokered by the U.S. President Donald Trump. The ceasefire includes a suspension of all 'kinetic activity' and a swap of 1,000 prisoners of war from each country. Despite Trump's frustration with the lack of progress, this news offers a bit of relief. Meanwhile, efforts to end the Iran war with Israel are stalled amidst new conflicts in the Gulf.

A satellite image shows smoke rising from an oil pumping station, following a Ukrainian drone attack, amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Perm, Russia, May 7, 2026.

EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2/Handout via REUTERS MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine confirmed on Friday that they had agreed to a U.S.-brokered three-day ceasefire that will run from May 9 to May 11, and U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped it would be extended. Trump’s announcement of the temporary ceasefire on Truth Social earlier in the day also said each country, locked in more than four years of conflict, would exchange 1,000 prisoners of war.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused the other of violating ceasefires declared separately this week as Russia readies to hold a Victory Day parade on May 9 that marks the 1945 Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Trump has grown increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress in ending the Ukraine-Russia war, and a halt in fighting offers a bit of good news for the U.S. president, whose war against Iran with Israel has hurt his domestic approval rating.

Efforts to end the Iran war, now in its third month, appeared stalled amid new flare-ups in fighting in the Gulf. The Ukraine-Russia ceasefire would include a suspension of all ‘kinetic activity’ and a swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

‘This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War,’ he said in the post





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Russian-Ukrainian Conflict Ceasefire Prisoners Of War Ukraine-Russia War U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire Donald Trump Ukraine-Russia Conflict Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskiy U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire In Russia-Ukraine Conf Red Square Iran War With Israel Gulf

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