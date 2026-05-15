Ukraine brings home 205 service personnel from Russian captivity in first stage of prisoner swap

Ukraine has released 205 service personnel from Russian captivity in the first stage of a bigger prisoner of war swap, as agreed with Russia during a three-day ceasefire brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2022.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo (Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy si rivolge a una riunione congiunta del Congresso degli Stati Uniti nell’Aula del Campidoglio a Washington, negli Stati Uniti, il 21 dicembre 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Foto d’archivio ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.

KYIV, May 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has brought home 205 service personnel from Russian captivity in the first stage of a bigger prisoner of war swap, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 1000 POWs each as part of a three-day ceasefire, which was brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.





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Ukraine Russian Captivity Prisoner Swap U.S. Congress U.S. Capitol President Volodymyr Zelenskiy President Donald Trump Three-Day Ceasefire

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