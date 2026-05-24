Ukraine's SBU Drones Attack Oil Pumping Dispatch Station in Russia's Vladimir Region, Causing Damage and Fire

The incident took place on Sunday when Ukraine's SBU security service used its drones to target an oil pumping dispatch station in Russia's Vladimir region. The attack caused damage to the station, which was an essential hub for pumping oil products southwest to Moscow and its vicinity, and also resulted in a fire over an area covering 800 square metres.

May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine 's SBU security service said its drones attacked an oil pumping dispatch station in Russia 's Vladimir region on Sunday, adding that the facility was an important node in pumping oil products southwest to Moscow and its surrounding area.

It supplies fuel to major oil depots around Moscow and to Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports. The SBU said in a statement that a fire over an area spanning 800 square metres was recorded after the strike. The governor of Vladimir Region, Alexander Avdeyev, said in a social media post that the fire near the town of Kameshkovo had been extinguished.

Avdeyev's post, quoted by Interfax news agency, referred only to the fire being at an infrastructure site and gave no indication that it was linked to the oil industry. May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's SBU security service confirmed that its drones attacked an oil pumping dispatch station in Russia's Vladimir region on Sunday, stating that the facility was an essential hub for pumping oil products southwest to Moscow and its vicinity.

The station supplies fuel to main oil depots around Moscow and to Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports. SBU also mentioned that a fire occurred over an area covering 800 square metres as a result of the strike. The governor of Vladimir Region, Alexander Avdeyev, confirmed through a social media post that the fire near the town of Kameshkovo had been extinguished.

Avdeyev's post, cited by Interfax news agency, only referred to the fire being at an infrastructure site and did not provide any link to the oil industry





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