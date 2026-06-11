Ukraine strikes Russian oil refinery, drone sites in southern Russia and Crimea

The Ukrainian military said its forces had struck the Afipsky oil refinery in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region as well as sites linked to drone production, causing a fire that was extinguished by Russian officials.

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June 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military said on Thursday that its forces had struck the Afipsky oil refinery in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region as well as sites linked to drone production. A statement issued by the military’s General Staff said a fire had broken out after the refinery was hit overnight. Russian officials in Krasnodar region said a fire caused by falling drone debris had been extinguished at the site.

The Ukrainian military also said its forces had struck sites in Russian-held Crimea linked to the production of drones and vessels





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Ukraine Russia Military Oil Refinery Drone Production Crimea Sites Linked To Drone Production Vessels

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