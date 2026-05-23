Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Criticizes German Proposal for 'Associate' EU Membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed dissatisfaction with a German proposal to grant Ukraine 'associate' membership of the European Union, stating that it would leave Kyiv without a voice inside the bloc. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a fair approach and equal rights within Europe, and a clear route into the EU could help him to sell any peace settlement to Ukrainians, particularly if - as widely expected - a settlement does not hand Ukraine control of all of its territory or membership of the NATO military alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a letter to EU leaders that a German proposal to grant Ukraine 'associate' membership of the European Union was 'unfair' because it would leave Kyiv without a voice inside the bloc.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested earlier this week allowing Ukraine to participate in EU meetings and institutions without a vote as an interim step toward full membership of the bloc, which he said could help facilitate a deal to end the four-year-old war triggered by Russia’s invasion. Zelenskiy said in a letter sent late on Friday that the removal of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - a staunch opponent of Ukraine’s EU membership - after elections last month had created the opportunity for substantive progress on accession talks.

The letter was addressed to European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who holds the rotating chair of the EU Council. Zelenskiy thanked European leaders for their support during the war - Europe’s largest conflict since World War Two - and said that Ukraine was acting as a bulwark against Russian aggression for the whole of the 27-nation bloc.

The proposal included a 'political commitment' to apply the bloc’s mutual assistance and defence clause to Ukraine to provide a security guarantee, as well as allowing Ukraine a non-voting associate commissioner of the European Commission and non-voting representatives at the European Parliament, and gradual access to the EU budget. Some diplomats in Brussels reacted with caution to Merz’s proposal, noting that the status of 'associate' member does not exist and could require changes to EU treaties.

Others questioned whether such an approach was needed after Hungary’s veto on the process was lifted, and suggested it was better to focus on advancing negotiations towards full membership. But some diplomats noted the German proposal could be seen simply as an effort to speed Ukraine’s progress.

Zelenskiy’s letter emphasized that Ukraine deserved a fair approach and equal rights within Europe, and a clear route into the EU could help him to sell any peace settlement to Ukrainians, particularly if - as widely expected - a settlement does not hand Ukraine control of all of its territory or membership of the NATO military alliance, analysts say





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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy German Chancellor Friedrich Merz European Union Associate Membership European Council President Antonio Costa European Commission President Ursula Von Der L Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides European Integration Mutual Assistance And Defence Clause European Commission Associate Commissioner European Parliament Representatives European Budget European Treaties Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban European Leaders European Support During The War European Unity And Development Russian Aggression Ukraine NATO Military Alliance Peace Settlement Fair Approach Equal Rights Within Europe German Proposal Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Crit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Lett German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Proposal German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Letter To E European Diplomats' Reactions European Diplomats' Opinions European Diplomats' Suggestions

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