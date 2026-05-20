United Nations adopts resolution supporting court opinion on climate change

Hear about the UNGA vote and Secretary General Antonio Guterres' response to a resolution that affirms the international court's opinion that countries have a legal obligation to address climate change, with the US as one of several opposing nations.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a press conference as journalists raise their hands for questions at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan, May 20, 2026.

REUTERS/Issei Kato (Il Segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres partecipa a una conferenza stampa mentre i giornalisti alzano la mano per le domande al Japan National Press Club di Tokyo, Giappone, 20 maggio 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted 141-8 to adopt a resolution backing a world court opinion that countries have a legal obligation to address climate change, with the world’s biggest historical emitter the United States among those opposing it. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the vote, in which 28 countries abstained, underscored that governments are responsible for protecting citizens from the ‘escalating climate crisis’.





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United Nations Resolutions Climate Change Legal Obligation United States Countries Pacific Island Climate Crisis International Court Of Justice (ICJ) Resolution UNGA Vote

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