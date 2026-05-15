United States Plans to Indict Cuba's Raul Castro for Aircraft Downing

The U.S. Department of Justice official confirmed that the United States plans to indict Cuba's Raul Castro, focusing on the deadly 1996 shootdown of planes operated by humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue. The potential indictment, which needs to be approved by a grand jury, is being overseen by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Gli Stati Uniti hanno intenzione di incriminare Raul Castro , ex presidente di Cuba e fratello di Fidel, in merito all'abbattimento di aerei operati da una ong umanitaria nel 1996.

La potenziale indictazione dovrebbe essere approvata da un gran giurì e non è stata ancora definita la data. L'Ufficio del Procuratore degli Stati Uniti per il Distretto Sud della Florida ha supervisionato uno sforzo per esaminare potenziali accuse penali contro alti funzionari del governo cubano





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