United States threatens to 'take' Cuba, increasing pressure on Raúl Castro's regime

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, is threatening to 'take' Cuba and is pressuring the communist regime led by Raúl Castro. The measures, such as a fuel blockade, are causing serious disruption to the island. If executed, it would be the first ever direct move against Cuba in response to increased tensions in the region.

È quello che fecero con Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, ma per ora serve soprattutto a mettere pressione sul governo comunista Raúl Castro , presidente di Cuba dal 2008 al 2018: il 94enne fratello di Fidel è considerato ancora figura influente nel governo comunista, seppur senza incarichi ufficiali.

Sarebbe un ulteriore strumento di pressione nei confronti del regime comunista. Da mesi Donald Trump minaccia di ‘prendersi Cuba’ e cerca di ottenere un ‘cambio di regime’ sull’isola con misure radicali, come il blocco dei rifornimenti di carburanti. Da fine gennaio a Cuba, con interruzioni di corrente per la maggior parte della giornata e trasporti e servizi di base bloccati o molto limitati





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Politics Cuba Raúl Castro Donald Trump United States Threats Pressure Communist Regime First Direct Move Measures Disruption

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