US, IRAN NEAR 'LARGELY NEGOTIATED' PEACE DEAL FOR STRAIT OF HORMUZ RE-OPENING, WAR ENDING

A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IS CLOSE TO BEING SIGNED TO OPEN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, WHILE ALSO ENDING MONTHS OF FIGHTING AND LIFTING A BLOCKADE ON IRAN.

VESSELS IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ ARE VISIBLE NEAR THE BEACH OF BANDAR ABBAS, IRAN, MAY 22, 2026. TODAY, THE U.S. AND IRAN HAVE ‘LARGELY NEGOTIATED’ A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON A PEACE DEAL THAT WOULD RE-OPEN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAID.

EXPECTATIONS ARE RISING THAT A TURNING POINT MIGHT BE IMMINENT IN THE THREE-MONTH-OLD WAR. THE EMERGING AGREEMENT WOULD RE-OPEN THE STRETCH, A VITAL SHIPPING PASSAGE WHICH WAS CLOSED SINCE THE U.S. AND ISRAEL LAUNCHED THE WAR ON IRAN IN FEBRUARY





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