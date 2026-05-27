US to Prevent Ebola Cases from Entering the Country

The United States is in talks with Kenya to open a facility there to quarantine U.S. citizens who are exposed. USA, officials confirmed. In the 2014 Ebola outbreak, U.S. citizens returned to the U.S. for treatment, and last week, a US citizen who was treating patients in the DRC was confirmed to have contracted Ebola.

The United States announced on Wednesday that it must prevent any cases of Ebola from entering the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an outbreak has already caused a suspected 220 deaths and 900 cases.

The World Health Organization has declared it the third-largest outbreak on record, and a public health emergency of international concern. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated at President Donald Trump's cabinet meeting that 'We cannot and will not allow any cases of Ebola to enter the United States.





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Diplomacy U.S. State Department Secretary Of State Quad Ministerial Meeting Hyderabad House New Delhi India Outbreak Of Ebola World Health Organization Democratic Republic Of Congo Prevention Of Ebola Cases Entering U.S. U.S. Citizens Treated In The U.S. Kenya Medical Missionaries Proportion Of Outbreak Outbreak Of Bundibugyo Strain Of Ebola Public Health Emergency Of International Concern

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tornano dall'Uganda con la febbre, scatta il protocollo EbolaRicoverati al Sacco di Milano. Ministero: 'Rischio basso'. Bertolaso: 'Forse è malaria' (ANSA)

Read more »

Emergenza all'ospedale Sacco di Milano: due pazienti con sintomi di Ebola risultano negativiL'ospedale Sacco di Milano ha scattato il protocollo d'emergenza per due pazienti che avevano mostrato sintomi compatibili con l'Ebola. Tuttavia, gli esami hanno escluso la presenza del virus e hanno rilevato la presenza della Shigella, un batterio che provoca infezioni intestinali.

Read more »

Tornano dall'Uganda con la febbre, negativi al test per l'Ebola i due cooperanti italiani'Negativi anche ai test per malaria e per i principali virus respiratori' (ANSA)

Read more »

Ministero, negativi al test per l'Ebola i due cooperanti italianiSono risultati negativi al test per il virus Ebola i due cooperanti italiani ricoverati all'ospedale Sacco di Milano, dopo essere rientrati dall'Uganda con febbre e altri sintomi. Lo comunica il ministero della Salute. (ANSA)

Read more »